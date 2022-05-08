UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 23,000 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

