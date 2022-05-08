UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

