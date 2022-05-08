UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $51.33.
