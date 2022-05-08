UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.15 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

