UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.34 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perrigo by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.