UMB Bank N A MO Invests $929,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $280.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $275.93 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

