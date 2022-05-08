UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 230 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $317.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.55 and a 200 day moving average of $373.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

