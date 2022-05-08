UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 6,876 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.