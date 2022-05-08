UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.