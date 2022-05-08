UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $249.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.