Umbrella Network Market Cap Tops $4.69 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $360,748.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00192713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

