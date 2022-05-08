Umbrella Network Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $377,457.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

