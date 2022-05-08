Unifty Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.90 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Unifty has a total market cap of $35.90 million and $512,935.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $20.66 or 0.00059995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,976,102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.