UniLend Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $452,810.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,569.04 or 0.99910464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028933 BTC.

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

