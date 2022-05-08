Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $29,480.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,976,102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.