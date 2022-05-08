Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,202 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 2.90% of Unisys worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unisys by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unisys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 427,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

