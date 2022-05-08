United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $19,714,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,613,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 549,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $179.92. 2,826,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,475. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.