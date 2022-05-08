Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,729,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 215,849 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

