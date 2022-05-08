Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

