Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $165.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

OLED stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $38,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

