Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $150.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

