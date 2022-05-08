Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

