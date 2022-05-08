Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to post $69.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.51 million to $69.57 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $284.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.21 million to $286.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $310.07 million, with estimates ranging from $309.74 million to $310.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 87,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,268. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

