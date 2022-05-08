Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 7,895,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,283. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. Upstart has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 231.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Upstart by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 174.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Upstart by 279.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.