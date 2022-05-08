Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBA. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

