Vai (VAI) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $63,693.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,971,305% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00271914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00175976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00539471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038807 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,464.27 or 1.97800983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

