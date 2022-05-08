Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE VLO opened at $129.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

