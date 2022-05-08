Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

