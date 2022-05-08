Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 714,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,444. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after acquiring an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

