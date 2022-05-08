Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $290,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,285,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

