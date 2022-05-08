Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Human Investing LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

