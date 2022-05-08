Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,239. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

