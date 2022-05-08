Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Lifted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 264,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

