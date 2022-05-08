Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 661,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

