Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

