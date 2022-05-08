Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

VAPO opened at $3.65 on Friday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.