Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

