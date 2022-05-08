Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
