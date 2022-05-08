VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

