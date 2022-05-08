Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

