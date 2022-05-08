Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

VTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,682. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

