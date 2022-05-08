Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

