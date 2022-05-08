Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 144,494 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

