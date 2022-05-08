Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.