Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.32). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

