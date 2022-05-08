Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 38206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 666,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

