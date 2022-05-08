Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.49

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.11). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11), with a volume of 4,876 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.56. The stock has a market cap of £25.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

