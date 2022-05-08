Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.49

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.11). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11), with a volume of 4,876 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.56. The stock has a market cap of £25.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)
