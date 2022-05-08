Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Viasat worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

