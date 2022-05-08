VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

