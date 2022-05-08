Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 524,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,880. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

