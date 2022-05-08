Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.46. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 646 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

